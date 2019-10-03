 

There appears to be a well-orchestrated plan to undermine the Zondo commission - Mogoeng

2019-10-03 17:44

Jeanette Chabalala

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH | Spotlight back on Vrede dairy project at Zondo commission

2019-10-03 15:17

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture returns with its focus on the Vrede dairy farm project when former Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe returns to the stand.WATCH

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says there seems to be a "well-orchestrated" plan to undermine the work of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Justice Mogoeng was speaking at the release of the 2018/19 judiciary annual report in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

"I think I need to be blunt. I perceive that some in society are against the Zondo commission and would like it dead," he said.

Since it started in August 2018, the commission had cost the taxpayer R356m so far, according to a reply in Parliament.

DA MP Mergan Chetty had asked Justice Minister Ronald Lamola what total cost had been incurred since its establishment, News24 previously reported.

Lamola responded that R356.127m had been spent, saying R244.5m was spent in the 2018/2019 financial year, and R111.5m in the current year up until August 31.

The commission has thus far spent more than R15m on employee compensation.

It paid investigators R2.2m in 2018/2019, but in 2019/2020 up to the end of August, this skyrocketed to R86m. Legal services cost just under R53m over the financial years combined, and "investigative tools" almost R35m, but this was all spent in the first year while communications cost about R10m and leasing the building just over R1.1m.

On Thursday, Justice Mogoeng asked which budget was being compared to that of the commission - headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo - that was leading some to assume too much money was being spent on it.

"Which budget of which commission are we comparing the budget of the Zondo commission to?

"The Zondo commission had not even entered three years but we are complaining. Why? What are people afraid of? What damage do we think the Zondo commission is doing for us to stingily approach the funding of the commission? 

"I saw a particular article in one newspaper complaining, and I said to myself, 'more is still coming'. There appears to be a well-orchestrated plan to undermine the operations of the Zondo commission because too much is coming out," Justice Mogoeng said.

He added those who were against corruption should allow it to do its work.

"Let us support what the commission is doing."

Read more on:    mogoeng mogoeng  |  corruption  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Probe into why not a single student from 5 universities, including UCT and Wits, passed their surgery exam

2019-10-03 17:14

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three people strike it rich in Daily Lotto 2019-10-02 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 