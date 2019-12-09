 

'There aren't even six stages of grief' - Twitter users react to stage 6 load shedding

2019-12-09 20:30
South Africans have responded with typical humour on Twitter to the news that power utility Eskom has implemented stage 6 load shedding on Monday.

In a tweet late on Monday afternoon, the power utility said: "We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 load shedding will move to stage 6 load shedding as from 18:00 today as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi power station impacting additional generation supply."

To date, the highest level of load shedding implemented in South Africa has been Stage 4.

Eskom earlier announced it would be expanding its load shedding plan to eight stages, allowing for up to 8 000MW to be shed from the national grid. Prior to that, only four stages were published that allowed for up to 4 000MW of the national load to be shed, Fin24 previously reported.

South African Twitter users - known for being facetious - have once again responded with all manner of tweets, GIFS, memes and videos to the news, with the most pertinent question being: "What is stage 6 load shedding?" while others speculated on what the other stages unofficially meant.

Here's a round up of some of the best reactions to the news:

eskom  |  south africa  |  loadshedding
Deputy minister's comments on women being contributors of GBV 'very sad' - gender commission

2019-12-09 20:11

