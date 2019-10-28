'There is no need to panic' - Lindiwe Sisulu on water challenges

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that, while she acknowledges that parts of South Africa are facing water scarcity, there is no need to panic.

On Monday, Sisulu briefed media at the Rand Water offices in Johannesburg regarding water challenges across the country.

"I do acknowledge that indeed we are facing water scarcity in many parts of the country. I implore you all to use water sparingly."

"There is no need to panic. We just all need to be prudent with water," the minister said.

Sisulu added that the country was facing high temperatures, which had an impact on water demand.

She said she had been informed by experts that the earliest rainfall would be in December.

The minister also said if citizens abided by the water restrictions which were put in place, there wouldn't be a need for water shedding.

Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai also told reporters that in their area of supply the water consumption had become unsustainable.

Rand Water provides water to the entire Gauteng, parts of the North West including Rustenburg, northern regions of the Free State and parts of Mpumalanga, he said.

"We have observed that the consumption, as we see it today, on average has shot up to 5 000 million litres of water per day. The normal and average daily consumption is at 4 368 million litres of water a day," Mosai said.

"The water that we are consuming has shot up to more than what we should be consuming."

But Mosai also said there was no need to panic.

"We have been making calls to request the members of the public to use water sparingly and as a result of which we have not received a good response, to that effect we have imposed restrictions. We are simply saying, if we were to use water sparingly... we should be fine," he said.

Last week, Rand Water implemented Stage 2 water restrictions across Johannesburg.

News24 earlier reported that residents in Laudium and surrounding areas were furious after entering a fourth day without water on Sunday, amid Diwali celebrations.

Ward 61 councillor Farouk Essop said the taps were completely dry and had been that way since last Wednesday evening.