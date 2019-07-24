 

'There is no swine flu outbreak,' says KZN health MEC after girl, 9, dies

2019-07-24 21:24

Kamva Somdyala

A deserted Deccan Road Primary School on Tuesday afternoon. The school will re-open on Monday following a deep cleansing of the school over the next few days.

A deserted Deccan Road Primary School on Tuesday afternoon. The school will re-open on Monday following a deep cleansing of the school over the next few days. (Moeketsi Mamane)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has called for calm since a nine-year-old girl died after contracting H1N1, also known as swine flu, in Pietermaritzburg.

The young girl, a Grade 3 pupil at Deccan Road Primary, died on Friday.

The school has - on the advice of the provincial health department, Msunduzi Municipality's environmental health department as well as specialists and doctors from Northdale Hospital, decided to close its doors until Monday for a "deep chemical cleansing".

Simelane-Zulu, however, said this does not constitute an outbreak.

"We wish to reiterate that this does not constitute an 'outbreak' as has been erroneously reported elsewhere."

According to Simelane-Zulu, the virus, which caused a global influenza pandemic 10 years ago, "is now a seasonal influenza virus that becomes prevalent in winter and co-circulates with other seasonal viruses … [it] is thus being treated as normal flu".

The department called on the authorities, schools, doctors and members of the public to exercise restraint, saying that spreading rumours about an outbreak would create unnecessary panic and harm.

The department will continue to investigate the matter, but have advised parents to be on the lookout for signs of severe influenza. 

"We have issued a notice to health facilities across the province to ensure that they are on the lookout for severe types of influenza, and treat them with urgency. If influenza is treated on time and treated correctly, it need not have any devastating results," added Simelane-Zulu.

Those who display worrying signs such as chest pains or shortness of breath are strongly advised to seek medical attention.  

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zondo commission: Mbalula 'ready 24/7' to testify if called upon after Zuma claims

2019-07-24 21:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players strike it rich 2019-07-24 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 