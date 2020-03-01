There is nothing wrong with supporting Jacob Zuma - Ace Magashule

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule reiterated his support for former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday, saying it was a party position to support its former president.

On Sunday, Magashule addressed Western Cape ANC structures to showcase the party's newly-launched online membership system.

During his speech, he told them that he had been asked outside the venue by the media about the former president, who is currently standing trial for corruption in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

"Media was asking [me]: 'Do you support Jacob Zuma?' I said: 'What is your problem? What is your problem because Jacob Zuma was the president of the ANC, and the NEC took a decision that Zuma should be supported'," he said to a room full of ANC members.

Magashule launched the new membership system, which is in line with a resolution of the ANC's 54th national conference. It instructed the NEC [national executive committee] "to oversee the urgent implementation of a modernised, technologically-enabled membership system that will speed up the delivery of membership cards, allow for electronic membership renewal and discourage gatekeeping".