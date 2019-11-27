 

There will be a new IPID head by March, Cele promises

2019-11-27 16:35

Jan Gerber

Police Minister Bheki Cele attending the Portfolio Committee on Police's meeting. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Police Minister Bheki Cele attending the Portfolio Committee on Police's meeting. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A new executive director (ED) for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will be appointed by March, Police Minister Bheki Cele told the Portfolio Committee on Police on Wednesday.

Previous executive director Robert McBride's term ended in March, after the Fifth Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police controversially resolved to not extend his contract.

READ | IPID cases 'cover-up': Viewfinder responds to Robert McBride

Cele said he was initially not happy with the quantity and quality of candidates who applied for the job.

He said 19 people initially applied.

"We found it to be a very shallow pool," he said.

"One guy who applied said he is the owner of a private security company," Cele said.

READ | IPID: Senna, like McBride, doesn't have security clearance

He said there were 47 candidates.

"We are hopeful," he said of the candidates.

He added that by March, there would be a new executive head, as the law required.

"I would have loved it to be by the end of October," Cele said.

After McBride's departure, Cele appointed IPID's chief financial officer Victor Senna as the acting executive head.

"Before I hand over to the new ED, I want to restore the credibility of IPID," he told the committee.

Read more on:    police  |  ipid  |  bheki cele
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Outgoing Joburg mayor Mashaba wants to continue serving SA but first, a holiday

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Brazen thieves snatch laptops and cellphones from Vodacom store in Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:45 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Delft 16:37 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
No winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-11-26 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 