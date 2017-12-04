 

There will be no 'throwing' of chairs at ANC conference - Mbete

2017-12-04 16:47

Kaveel Singh

Baleka Mbete (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Baleka Mbete (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – ANC national chairperson and Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete says that despite the predictions of naysayers, the ANC's upcoming national conference will be dignified, respectful and united.

"We will come out of the conference intact. There are many who have predictions. They are saying we will disintegrate, split or end up throwing chairs. They can talk, but we will come out of this stronger than ever."

ALSO READ: Mabuza sheds light on 'unity' mystery

Mbete was speaking on Monday at the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial general council at the Olive Convention Centre on Durban's beachfront.

Mbete said the ANC would go into its 54th elective conference with the country's citizens in mind.

"We want to focus [on] the needs of the people, specifically the needs of the poor South African. Our priority will be to apply our minds and see how we can change their lives."

'The ANC is bigger than all of us'

She went on to say that the ANC was bigger than any individual.

"The ANC is bigger than all of us put together. It has been here since before many of us were born and will be here long after."

According to Mbete, tolerance was an important factor in elective and democratic processes.

ALSO READ: Do or die conference for the ANC - Ramaphosa

"People must know, if I don't win I must be supportive of others who have won. You can be vocal about who you want, but you cannot put down others for their beliefs. That's what leads to chairs flying across conference halls."

She added that ANC members should not sing negative songs about candidates and fellow members.

"You must sing songs that are ANC songs, not for individuals. We are encouraging disciplined participation. The ANC has had a challenging time recently. We must be the best that we know we are and show people what we are."

Read more on:    anc  |  baleka mbete  |  durban  |  anc leadership race  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pathologist insists Susan Rohde was strangled

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
Selborne College backtracks after SA slams bad-taste Hector Pieterson poster
 

3 ways to tell if someone is a cheater

Here are some common threads of cheaters.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Meet our featured model: Gabriela from Brazil
Men receive more emotional satisfaction from their bromances
WATCH: Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' sexy World Swimsuit shoot
Avengers, Pacific Rim and all the great action movies coming out in 2018
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 17:13 PM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 17:06 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday 02 December 2017-12-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 