There will be no 'throwing' of chairs at ANC conference - Mbete

Durban – ANC national chairperson and Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete says that despite the predictions of naysayers, the ANC's upcoming national conference will be dignified, respectful and united.

"We will come out of the conference intact. There are many who have predictions. They are saying we will disintegrate, split or end up throwing chairs. They can talk, but we will come out of this stronger than ever."

Mbete was speaking on Monday at the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial general council at the Olive Convention Centre on Durban's beachfront.

Mbete said the ANC would go into its 54th elective conference with the country's citizens in mind.

"We want to focus [on] the needs of the people, specifically the needs of the poor South African. Our priority will be to apply our minds and see how we can change their lives."

'The ANC is bigger than all of us'

She went on to say that the ANC was bigger than any individual.

"The ANC is bigger than all of us put together. It has been here since before many of us were born and will be here long after."

According to Mbete, tolerance was an important factor in elective and democratic processes.

"People must know, if I don't win I must be supportive of others who have won. You can be vocal about who you want, but you cannot put down others for their beliefs. That's what leads to chairs flying across conference halls."

She added that ANC members should not sing negative songs about candidates and fellow members.

"You must sing songs that are ANC songs, not for individuals. We are encouraging disciplined participation. The ANC has had a challenging time recently. We must be the best that we know we are and show people what we are."