 

Violent protests break out in Mahikeng, but Mahumapelo says there is 'nothing to worry about'

2018-04-18 23:31

Jenna Etheridge

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo

The situation has reportedly gotten violent in Mahikeng, where residents had earlier taken to the street calling on Supra Mahumapelo to stand down as Premier of the North West on Wednesday.

Some residents have reported hearing gunshots and seeing ambulances around the area. Unit 14, where the premier lives, is also said to have been affected. Other affected areas included Montshioa, Ramosadi, Seweding, Mahikeng CBD, and Unit 13.

A reliable source on the ground told News24 that security is tight in Unit 14 after rumours that protesters were going to burn the premier's house. A police nyala and two police vans were also seen patrolling.

According to the source, protesters have been hiding in the dark and stoning vehicles, damaging cars and injuring motorists.

The villagers are upset about clinics being shut down in the area and are also demanding service delivery.

When contacted for comment, Mahumapelo said “there’s nothing going on. There’s nothing to worry about".

The premier told News24 there were rumours that he would be attacked and that, as a result, neighbours went out to "do voluntary defence".

"There was a rumour that people are going to attack the house. On their own, neighbours went to do voluntary defence, I am told. Remember, I don’t stay in a government presidential guesthouse. I took a decision to stay with the people.” 

Mahumapelo said his family at his home was safe and there was no damage to his house. 

He was not at home but had been on ANC business since Tuesday.

