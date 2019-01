These are the Cape Town roads closed for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

Minstrels apply the last touches of face paint. (Jenni Evans, News24)

The City of Cape Town is gearing up for an energetic and entertaining day on Wednesday as minstrels march through the streets for the traditional Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade.

The parade will affect a number of roads in and around Cape Town, leading to closures and stop-and-go systems.

READ: What to expect at Africa's biggest cultural festival - the Cape Town Street Parade

Here is what to expect if you are not enjoying the parade on foot:



ROAD CLOSURES (in effect until 22:30)

- Darling Street/Keizersgracht will be closed between Chapel Street and Adderley Street

- Sir Lowry Road between Darling and Tennant Street

- Primrose Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

- Canterbury Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

- Harrington Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

- Buitenkant Street between Caledon Street and Strand Street

- Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street

- Corporation Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

- Plein Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

- Lower Plein Street between Darling Street and Strand Street

- Parliament Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

- Adderley Street between Wale Street and Strand Street

- Castle Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street

- Hout Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street

- Shortmarket Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street

- Longmarket Street between Long Street and Parliament Street

- Church Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street

- Wale Street between Pentz Street and Adderley Street

- Burg Street between Longmarket Street and Wale Street

- Long Street between Church Street and Wale Street

- Loop Street between Church Street and Wale Street

- Bree Street between Church Street and Wale Street

STOP-AND-GO AT THE FOLLOWING INTERSECTIONS

- Buitengracht Street and Wale Street (All Vehicles)

- Tennant Street and Keizersgracht (All vehicles)

- Buitenkant Street and Darling Street (All vehicles)

- Long Street and Wale Street (Public Transport)

- Loop Street and Wale Street (Public Transport)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter