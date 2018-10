The Gauteng Shutdown Co-ordinating Committee (GSCC) has distanced itself from protests in Riverlea on Friday.

"We do not want any shutdown in the community, these guys are crazy," GSCC's Anthony Williams told News24 on Friday.

The community took to the streets and barricaded roads from the early hours of the morning.

"The community barricaded the road before 06:00 this morning, our officers are on the scene monitoring the situation. It is not clear when the roads will be opened again," JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24.

March to Gauteng Legislature

The GSCC says they have sent a team to help restore the situation at Riverlea and clean up the roads, as these activities are not associated with #BloodFriday, according to the organisation.



"We have sent people to open up the roads, we do not want to shut down our communities any more going forward," Williams said.

"We want to change this mentality of destroying our communities," he added.

The GSCC on Friday will march from Mary Fitzgerald Square to the Gauteng Legislature, where letters of demand will be handed over to Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

JHB - #Riverlea #ProtestAction HEAVY TRAFFIC in Riverlea / Industria and the surrounding area pic.twitter.com/n4MgcGVnJU — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 12, 2018

guys don't use nasrec Road those people from Riverlea are striking make use of alternative routes ™ pic.twitter.com/N7lsB8HsUQ — Virgo 26 (@ShakesMondli) October 12, 2018