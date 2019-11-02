 

'They are the best': President Cyril Ramaphosa 'elated' by Springboks

2019-11-02 20:01

President Cyril Ramaphosa was "elated" by the Springboks' victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday.

"The boys have outshone everyone in the world. They are the best; they are the best team," he said in a statement after speaking to captain Siya Kolisi.

"When I spoke to them hours before the match, I could see in their eyes that they were really determined, and they have delivered a great victory. It was really Go Bokke!

"We are the champions; indeed, we are the champions of the world."

Ramaphosa congratulated Kolisi, coach Rassie Erasmus, the technical staff, tournament squad, the team on the day and leadership of SA Rugby for securing the Webb Ellis Cup at the first Rugby World Cup to be staged in Asia. 

He was also seen having a few words with Prince Harry who recently toured South Africa.

READ: Cyril Ramaphosa: We are the champions!

Ramaphosa said the 32-12 win was a historic moment for South Africa, for world rugby and for the hosts, Japan. 

"This historic win has been achieved with the passionate support of more than 57 million South Africans who have been inspired by the Springboks' performances throughout the tournament."

He added it showed what South Africans can achieve when they worked together for success. 

"This is a moment of inspiration for all South Africans in all avenues of life and all sectors of our society.

"It is a moment that is embedded forever in our national memory."

He commended England as "worthy finalists" and said the Rugby World Cup result would ensure intense interest and competition in the 2021 tour of South Africa by the British and Irish Lions featuring the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. 

Ramaphosa leaves Tokyo for home on Sunday to celebrate on home soil.

