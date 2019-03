Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the dismissal of a Bryanston High School sports coach, who was found guilty during disciplinary proceedings of sexually harassing pupils, and financial mismanagement.

In a statement on Friday, the school governing body (SGB) said a disciplinary panel found the coach guilty of all the charges he faced.

The alleged incidents of sexual assault were said to have taken place throughout 2017 and 2018, during netball matches and on school outings.

The coach, aged 33, who was appointed by the SGB, had been suspended in January pending the finalisation of his case.

"We welcome this sanction and urge educators to refrain from all types of misconduct as they should lead by example to ensure that learners mirror their conduct in creating a safe schooling environment, conducive for effective teaching and learning," said Lesufi.

The department added that it had a zero-tolerance stance when it came to allegations of sexual assault and never hesitated to act where allegations were proven true.

"We encourage learners never to listen to anybody who tells them not to tell, for fear of victimisation. Learners must report such incidents to their parents, police or any other trusted figure of authority," the department said.

The SGB urged all school governing bodies to deal with these types of issues expeditiously and with learners' best interests in mind.

"The protection of learners should always take priority over the reputation of any institution," it said.

The coach is expected to appear in the Alexandra Regional Court in connection with criminal charges on March 12.