'They wouldn't hurt a fly' - bereft family of murdered Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk

"They wouldn't hurt a fly," were the words of a family member after Cape Town school teacher Helga van Wyk was stabbed to death in her bed and her advocate husband Johann was severely injured.

The 62-year-old teacher from Hoërskool Monument Park in Kraaifontein, in the northern part of Cape Town, was murdered during a robbery at her Durbanville home on Monday.

Her husband had been stabbed. He managed to find help at a clinic far from their home.

"They were the kind of people that if you stood on an insect, you would hear all about it," said Tarkastad Magistrate Jo Els.

Els' daughter Kiara is married to the couple's son Schalk.

"She was stabbed in the chest. She was just lying in bed, where you should feel safe," Els said.

"It is a massive shock."

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a 62-year-old woman's body was found by her son in the early hours of Monday, and according to reports, her 65-year-old husband drove himself to hospital.

"A murder case [was] registered for investigation. Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues," said Van Wyk.

Els described Helga van Wyk as a "bubbly and effervescent" person and a dedicated teacher for almost 30 years.

In a distraught Facebook post breaking the news, Els wrote: "We are paralysed by shock and dismay. We are speechless, unable to comprehend a senseless deed."



He told News24 that Schalk, who lives a few blocks away from his parents, was bereft after seeing the body of his mother who he was very close to. He and his wife are trying to work out how to break the news to their toddler son, whose granny adored him.

Johann 'under intensive care'

At first glance, it seemed that only money from a wallet had been taken.

Els said the family was very upset by reports that Johann van Wyk had died - seemingly emanating from an incorrect WhatsApp message. He said his last update was that he was in intensive care and in a serious but stable condition.

Police have asked that anybody who has information that could help them call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Durbanville police.

The magistrate plans on travelling to Durbanville later this week because he was unable to find a relief for his court roll commitments.

"I see this every day, and then suddenly it hits home," he said.

