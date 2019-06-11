 

'They wouldn't hurt a fly' - bereft family of murdered Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk

2019-06-11 11:43

Jenni Evans

Helga van Wyk. (Photo: Facebook)

Helga van Wyk. (Photo: Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"They wouldn't hurt a fly," were the words of a family member after Cape Town school teacher Helga van Wyk was stabbed to death in her bed and her advocate husband Johann was severely injured.

The 62-year-old teacher from Hoërskool Monument Park in Kraaifontein, in the northern part of Cape Town, was murdered during a robbery at her Durbanville home on Monday.

Her husband had been stabbed. He managed to find help at a clinic far from their home.

"They were the kind of people that if you stood on an insect, you would hear all about it," said Tarkastad Magistrate Jo Els.

READ MORE: Teacher shot dead at school on KZN south coast

Els' daughter Kiara is married to the couple's son Schalk.

"She was stabbed in the chest. She was just lying in bed, where you should feel safe," Els said.

"It is a massive shock."

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a 62-year-old woman's body was found by her son in the early hours of Monday, and according to reports, her 65-year-old husband drove himself to hospital.

"A murder case [was] registered for investigation. Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues," said Van Wyk. 

READ: Teacher found dead in her house by son

Els described Helga van Wyk as a "bubbly and effervescent" person and a dedicated teacher for almost 30 years.

In a distraught Facebook post breaking the news, Els wrote: "We are paralysed by shock and dismay. We are speechless, unable to comprehend a senseless deed." 

He told News24 that Schalk, who lives a few blocks away from his parents, was bereft after seeing the body of his mother who he was very close to. He and his wife are trying to work out how to break the news to their toddler son, whose granny adored him.

Johann 'under intensive care'

At first glance, it seemed that only money from a wallet had been taken.

Els said the family was very upset by reports that Johann van Wyk had died - seemingly emanating from an incorrect WhatsApp message. He said his last update was that he was in intensive care and in a serious but stable condition.

Police have asked that anybody who has information that could help them call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Durbanville police.

The magistrate plans on travelling to Durbanville later this week because he was unable to find a relief for his court roll commitments.

"I see this every day, and then suddenly it hits home," he said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police call for help in identifying man killed in Alex mob justice attack

49 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Five players share jackpot 2019-06-10 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 