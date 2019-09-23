Thieves hit home of national police commissioner Khehla Sitole

Thieves have made off with two TV sets from national police commissioner Khehla Sitole's Mpumalanga home, SAPS confirmed on Monday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the items were stolen by criminals who were "purely opportunistic".

The commissioner's house is under construction and the work was near completion when the theft occurred last Saturday while the General was attending a summit in Cape Town, Naidoo said.

Nothing else was stolen from the house.

News24 understands that there was no sign of forced entry onto the premises.

Investigations are underway.