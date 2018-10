It may have been the need to stay cool this summer that drove a group of people to steal a 3x4m swimming pool from the Spartan property of Poly Phoenix Fibreglass Products in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Poly Phoenix Fibreglass Products director Cheryl Heyden said that the company has manufactured swimming pools since 1977, but this is the first time a pool has been stolen.

"The security guard said that he saw two suspicious guys in the area, but he didn't think anything of it," Heyden said on Wednesday.

"It must have been more than two guys – you at least need five or six guys to load the pool into a truck or trailer."

She estimated that the pool was worth R18 000.

Heyden said that the company was considering offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest.

However, she still needs to consult police before making a formal offer.

"They say it's tough in Africa and that people will steal anything. Now I believe them," she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Jethro Mtshali said that he was not aware of the case.