 

'Things are moving': SANDF troops start arriving in Cape Town

2019-07-12 18:39
A bus carrying troops enters the Fort iKapa Military Base in Goodwood in Cape Town on Friday. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

"Things are moving," said the SA National Defence Force as troops from around the country arrived in Cape Town on Friday to support a planned police operation to rid crime-ridden suburbs of gangs and criminals. 

Keeping operational information close to his chest, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said all the legal paperwork from their side had been processed so that the support Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Thursday would be in line with the Constitution. 

Buses and other vehicles carrying troops and trucks loaded with equipment rolled into the Fort iKapa Military Base in Goodwood on Friday afternoon, according to a video by Netwerk24.

eNCA reported a Hercules C130 military aircraft landing early in the evening.

Dlamini explained that operations had to be signed off first.

The officials include the Minister of Defence  Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Chief of Defence General Solly Shoke and the Commander in Chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others. 

The 10 precincts identified by Cele for support are: 

- Bishop Lavis; 

- Mitchells Plain; 

- Delft; 

- Elsies River; 

- Nyanga; 

- Khayelitsha; 

- Mfuleni; 

- Philippi; 

- Kraaifontein; 

- Manenberg

Combined, the 10 areas contribute to 42% of attempted murders in the province.Police officers also conducted early morning raids in Philippi at 02:00 on Friday.

Dlamini said the SANDF does not deploy without clear legal instruments in place known as "deployment papers".

"So that at least the nation is aware that it [the support] is legally authorised. 

"From our side, we have processed everything," said Dlamini. 

All residents are waiting for now, is to see boots on the ground. 

One was Ebrahiem Adams, 80, who said he was counting down the hours until SANDF soldiers take the streets of Hanover Park."I can't wait for them to get here. I have lived here for 50 years and I have had enough. Enough of this shooting and killing," the pensioner said.

 

Read more on:    sandf  |  cape town  |  gang wars
