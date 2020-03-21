Third Fort Hare student killed since start of academic year

A third student at the University of Fort Hare in Alice has been murdered since the start of the 2020 academic year.

Siphumle Nazo was allegedly hit on the head with an iron bar by a fellow student at the Marikana residence last Saturday.

Nazo was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Alice in the Eastern Cape and was later transferred to the Frere Hospital in East London.

"Sadly, this morning he succumbed to his injuries. The university is in contact with the family," director of institutional advancement Tandi Mapukata said.

A fellow student at the university has been arrested and was in police custody at the Alice police station.

Fort Hare university said it will continue to monitor the case.

"Management would like to take this opportunity to send its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Nazo's family, as well as the university community at large. We wish them courage during this dark hour. A range of support services will be provided to the family as per university policy," Mapukata added.

The university said it remains in consultation with provincial authorities to come up with methods to improve campus safety and prevent violence.

"May Siphumle's soul rest in peace," Mapukata said.

On 8 February, Yonela Boli, a 24-year-old Fort Hare student, died at Victoria Hospital after allegedly being stabbed by a close female friend.

About two weeks later, Boli's friend Olwethu Tshefu, a 30-year-old Fort Hare student, was also stabbed to death.