 

Third Fort Hare student killed since start of academic year

2020-03-21 20:20

Nhlanhla Jele

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A third student at the University of Fort Hare in Alice has been murdered since the start of the 2020 academic year.

Siphumle Nazo was allegedly hit on the head with an iron bar by a fellow student at the Marikana residence last Saturday.

Nazo was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Alice in the Eastern Cape and was later transferred to the Frere Hospital in East London.

"Sadly, this morning he succumbed to his injuries. The university is in contact with the family," director of institutional advancement Tandi Mapukata said.

A fellow student at the university has been arrested and was in police custody at the Alice police station.

Fort Hare university said it will continue to monitor the case.

"Management would like to take this opportunity to send its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Nazo's family, as well as the university community at large. We wish them courage during this dark hour. A range of support services will be provided to the family as per university policy," Mapukata added.

The university said it remains in consultation with provincial authorities to come up with methods to improve campus safety and prevent violence.

"May Siphumle's soul rest in peace," Mapukata said.

On 8 February, Yonela Boli, a 24-year-old Fort Hare student, died at Victoria Hospital after allegedly being stabbed by a close female friend.

About two weeks later, Boli's friend Olwethu Tshefu, a 30-year-old Fort Hare student, was also stabbed to death.

Read more on:    fort hare university  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tshwane council officially dissolved, under administration, but DA hopes for court reversal

2020-03-21 19:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mom whose daughter is immuno-compromised thanks SA amid pandemic
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:33 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Delft 20:31 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 16 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 