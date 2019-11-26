Third life sentence for child rape in less than one week

A
man from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, has been sentenced to life in prison after he
was convicted of raping his 14-year-old daughter earlier this year.
Times Live reports that
the 45-year-old father was sentenced by the Witbank Regional Court last
Thursday. His name has not been released to protect the identity of the minor
victim.
This comes days after a Limpopo
man, who raped his 15-year-old daughter, was also sentenced to life
imprisonment.
According to Sowetan, the 43-year-old
man was sentenced by the Mankweng Regional Court, near Polokwane, on November
20.
Last week, a 21-year-old man was
also convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old
child in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, IOL reported.
White cloth with blood
In the most recent case in
Emalahleni, the court reportedly heard that, in March 2019, a domestic worker
was cleaning a house in Ackerville when she found pieces of toilet paper and a
white cloth with blood under the victim's bed.
"She suspected that there
was something wrong. She asked the victim in the presence of a neighbour after
she came back from school – and she told her that her father raped her,"
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told
TimesLIVE.
The father had fetched his daughter
from her grandfather's homestead on July 15. While walking home through the
bush, he reportedly ordered her to undress and then raped her, while wearing a
condom.
In the Kokstad case, police
spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told African News Agency that the man was
sentenced last week after the court heard how he raped the child in 2017.
"On June 15, 2017, during
the day, it is alleged that the child was sent to a nearby tuck shop to buy
something in Kokstad," said Mbele.
"While
she was at the shop, she was approached by the accused who is her neighbour,
who took her to his room where she was raped. He further threatened her with a
knife that she must not tell anyone about the incident."
- Compiled by Riaan Grobler