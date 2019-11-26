Third life sentence for child rape in less than one week

A man from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of raping his 14-year-old daughter earlier this year.

Times Live reports that the 45-year-old father was sentenced by the Witbank Regional Court last Thursday. His name has not been released to protect the identity of the minor victim.

This comes days after a Limpopo man, who raped his 15-year-old daughter, was also sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to Sowetan, the 43-year-old man was sentenced by the Mankweng Regional Court, near Polokwane, on November 20.

Last week, a 21-year-old man was also convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old child in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, IOL reported.

White cloth with blood

In the most recent case in Emalahleni, the court reportedly heard that, in March 2019, a domestic worker was cleaning a house in Ackerville when she found pieces of toilet paper and a white cloth with blood under the victim's bed.

"She suspected that there was something wrong. She asked the victim in the presence of a neighbour after she came back from school – and she told her that her father raped her," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told TimesLIVE.

The father had fetched his daughter from her grandfather's homestead on July 15. While walking home through the bush, he reportedly ordered her to undress and then raped her, while wearing a condom.

In the Kokstad case, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told African News Agency that the man was sentenced last week after the court heard how he raped the child in 2017.

"On June 15, 2017, during the day, it is alleged that the child was sent to a nearby tuck shop to buy something in Kokstad," said Mbele.

"While she was at the shop, she was approached by the accused who is her neighbour, who took her to his room where she was raped. He further threatened her with a knife that she must not tell anyone about the incident."

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler



