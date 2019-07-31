Third suspect arrested in Ukrainian tourist murder case

A third suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the murder of Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov while hiking above Chapman's Peak Drive in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

According to Western Cape police, the 27-year-old suspect was arrested on the same day as the second suspect who was arrested at Hout Bay harbour in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Ivanov, 44, a husband and father of three, had been in the country on business and was on a two-day break in Hout Bay.

He was robbed and stabbed to death near East Fort, a popular tourist site on Chapman's Peak, on Saturday morning.

Community Crime Prevention, a local security response group that was patrolling the area, apprehended 23-year-old Sinaye Mposelwa and found a black backpack that was believed to have belonged to Ivanov. It emerged during court proceedings Mposelwa had been out on parole at the time of the killing.

"On his clothes, and also his face, he was full of blood," prosecutor Nicky Konisi told the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Konisi said the blood was believed to be that of Ivanov as he was found with multiple stab wounds.

The second and third suspect are expected to appear on a charge of murder in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

