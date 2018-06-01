Third suspect in Durban attempted hijacking nabbed

The scene where a Durban man was shot and killed in an attempted hijacking. (Supplied)

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted hijacking of a Durban father, who was shot and killed in full view of his family, police have said.

Two suspects were killed during a shootout with police on Friday morning but the third suspect, a 31-year-old man, fled on foot. He had been injured during the shootout.

"[The third suspect] was arrested at the Poly Clinic in KwaMashu, where he sought treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during the shootout. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and remains under police guard until his court appearance," Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

Sketching the background to the incident, Naicker said the men allegedly approached the owner of a tuck-shop and robbed him on Thursday afternoon.

"As they were fleeing they attempted to hijack a vehicle in the vicinity. The suspects allegedly shot and killed the driver of the vehicle. They then hijacked another vehicle which was in close proximity, which they used to flee the scene."

Naicker said the suspects were traced to a hostel in KwaMashu at about 06:30 on Friday. They were spotted driving a vehicle they had apparently stolen after the hijacking that afternoon.

"They tried to flee but lost control of the vehicle. There was a shootout and two suspects were fatally wounded," Naicker said. The 31-year-old escaped.

Crisis Medical paramedics on Thursday afternoon said reports indicated that the 40-year-old father, his daughter and his son had been in their family vehicle when suspects attempted to hijack another motorist before setting their sights on his Volkswagen.

A shot was reportedly fired from the front passenger side and hit the father. The children were not injured.

Paramedics and a private security company found the man in his car. He had gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest, Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said at the time.

After trying to save him for more than 45 minutes, the motorist was declared dead at the scene.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who visited the scene this morning, commended members of the eThekwini Inner North Trio Crimes Task Team and Crime Intelligence officers, who worked throughout the night to track down the perpetrators.