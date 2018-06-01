 

Third suspect in Durban attempted hijacking nabbed

2018-06-01 16:23

Kaveel Singh

The scene where a Durban man was shot and killed in an attempted hijacking. (Supplied)

The scene where a Durban man was shot and killed in an attempted hijacking. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted hijacking of a Durban father, who was shot and killed in full view of his family, police have said.

Two suspects were killed during a shootout with police on Friday morning but the third suspect, a 31-year-old man, fled on foot. He had been injured during the shootout.

"[The third suspect] was arrested at the Poly Clinic in KwaMashu, where he sought treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during the shootout. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and remains under police guard until his court appearance," Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

Sketching the background to the incident, Naicker said the men allegedly approached the owner of a tuck-shop and robbed him on Thursday afternoon.

"As they were fleeing they attempted to hijack a vehicle in the vicinity. The suspects allegedly shot and killed the driver of the vehicle. They then hijacked another vehicle which was in close proximity, which they used to flee the scene."

Naicker said the suspects were traced to a hostel in KwaMashu at about 06:30 on Friday. They were spotted driving a vehicle they had apparently stolen after the hijacking that afternoon.

"They tried to flee but lost control of the vehicle. There was a shootout and two suspects were fatally wounded," Naicker said. The 31-year-old escaped.

READ: Two attempted hijacking suspects, sought for death of Durban dad, killed in police shootout

Crisis Medical paramedics on Thursday afternoon said reports indicated that the 40-year-old father, his daughter and his son had been in their family vehicle when suspects attempted to hijack another motorist before setting their sights on his Volkswagen.

A shot was reportedly fired from the front passenger side and hit the father. The children were not injured.

Paramedics and a private security company found the man in his car. He had gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest, Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said at the time.

After trying to save him for more than 45 minutes, the motorist was declared dead at the scene.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who visited the scene this morning, commended members of the eThekwini Inner North Trio Crimes Task Team and Crime Intelligence officers, who worked throughout the night to track down the perpetrators.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

One dead as assailants open fire on a Verulam family

2018-06-01 15:57

Inside News24

 
/Video
WATCH: Goodwood residents experience flooding after heavy overnight rain
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 