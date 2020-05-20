 

Third Tygerberg Hospital nurse dies of Covid-19

Another Tygerberg Hospital healthcare worker has died after contracting Covid-19.

Anncha Kepkey is the fifth healthcare worker to die of Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

"When Covid-19 claims the lives of the very people who are the bedrock of the national response, we feel the loss in so many ways," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

"I want to send a special tribute to the health careworkers who continue to serve with honour and compassion, despite the real risks they face in the frontline. My heart goes out to the family, colleagues and loved ones of this compatriot: we salute her for the contribution she has made to the fight against Covid-19."

Kepkey was a professional nurse and assistant manager of nursing for the trauma and emergency department at Tygerberg Hospital, spokesperson for the Western Cape's Department of Health, Mark van der Heever, said in a statement.

"We express our sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Mrs Kepkey was a well-respected member of the Senior Nursing Team.

"Her hard work and commitment will always be remembered and missed by her colleagues. This is the only information we can disclose at this stage," Van der Heever said.

READ | Western Cape braces for 'upward path' of Covid-19 as 28 new deaths recorded

Earlier this month, another nurse at the hospital, Ntombizakithi Ngidi, died due to Covid-19, News24 reported. This followed the death of Petronella Benjamin.

READ | Tygerberg Hospital counters claim staff told to use bleach to sanitise ward

According to spokesperson for Tygerberg Hospital, Laticia Pienaar, the hospital followed the health department's occupation health and safety guidelines on the management of Covid-19 among health workers.

"It includes guidelines on risk assessment and mitigation, medical surveillance, case management of health workers diagnosed with Covid-19, etc.

"This entails the procedure to follow to decontaminate an identified area and screen and test relevant staff who were in contact with a confirmed case," Pienaar previously told News24.

