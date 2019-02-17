 

Thirty-two ANC members fail party vetting process for election lists - report

2019-02-17 10:54

Sarah Evans

Ace Magashule. (Photo by Gallo)

Ace Magashule. (Photo by Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thirty-two senior ANC members, previously nominated by the party to be sent to Parliament and the provincial legislatures, have failed a vetting test, the Sunday Times reported.

These people will now have to account to the party’s integrity committee. They were "red-flagged" by the ANC's top six, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, sources told the Sunday paper.

The ANC's national executive committee will reportedly hold a special meeting on Sunday to discuss the 32 people on the list. Their identities have not been revealed, although sources reportedly said many are "the usual suspects", including people implicated in state capture.

The ANC finalised its list of about 200 members that would be sent to Parliament early in January, News24 reported. They were selected out of about 800 names that had been nominated by the ANC rank and file. But the party would not release their names, and said the vetting process still had to take place.

According to Business Day, the list finalisation was postponed due to factional battles in the party. Forces loyal to former president Jacob Zuma reportedly wanted to "steal" the lists so that Ramaphosa would have to choose from Zuma's old allies when appointing his cabinet. The North West was also unable to complete its list conference last year because of infighting.

By January 15, the national list committee started vetting the candidates, News24 reported at the time. The committee was headed by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Some of the names nominated to go to Parliament included former president Jacob Zuma, former North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and Magashule, although the ANC did not confirm this on the record.

ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said at the time that 20% of the names on the list had to be young people, and the lists needed to have 50/50 gender representation.

According to the Sunday Times, the ANC introduced a strict screening process for its candidates for the 2019 national election lists in an effort to clean up its image.  

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pule Mabe cleared of sexual harassment charges by ANC grievance panel - report

2019-02-17 10:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Incredibly ingenuitive or ridiculously reckless? Man uses broken wiper blades to manually wipe windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:56 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Somerset West 05:51 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 16 February Lottery draw 2019-02-16 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 