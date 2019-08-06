This area is not safe for women - Vlakfontein resident after body found in shallow grave

The house in Vlakfontein where 7 bodies were discovered on Monday. (Supplied)

Residents of Vlakfontein are reeling after it was revealed a woman had been buried in a shallow grave under a bed in a shack she had shared with her boyfriend.



The shocking discovery came less than a year after the bodies of seven people were found buried in a room in their house in the area.

The 41-year-old victim, who was reportedly from QwaQwa in the Free State, has not been identified as the police are still looking for her relatives.

The woman was allegedly killed by her live-in-lover, Samuel Thokozani Sibeko, 28.

Brief court appearance

Sibeko appeared briefly in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He was arrested on Sunday after allegedly confessing to shebeen patrons that he had killed her and buried her under their bed after he was questioned about her whereabouts. She was reportedly last seen in June.

Sibeko initially told concerned residents that his lover had moved out after she had found employment elsewhere. He later changed his story and confessed to her murder.

Following his confession, Sibeko was arrested and police forensic experts exhumed the woman's body on Monday.

Resident Mandla Mhlongo said Vlakfontein had still not healed from last year's incident, which led to the arrest of Fita Khupe and Ernest Mabaso.

Mabaso died in custody while charges against Khupe were later withdrawn.

"We haven't healed from what happened to the Khoza family. Now we are faced with a similar situation where an innocent woman was killed. Our area is not safe for women.

Vigilant community members

"This incident has shocked us. Thanks to our vigilant community members who questioned Sibeko at a local shebeen about the whereabouts of his live-in-lover," said Mhlongo.

He added Sibeko had co-operated with the police when he revealed to officers where the woman's body was buried.

"Vlakfontein needs prayers and proper education about gender-based violence. As men, we need to protect all women and girls in our area," said Mhlongo.

Sibeko is expected back in court on August 20.

