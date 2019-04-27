 

'This article will come back to haunt you' - Helen Zille on The Economist backing Cyril Ramaphosa

2019-04-27 12:54

Staff Reporter

Helen Zille. (Getty Images)

Helen Zille. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille says that The Economist's article backing President Cyril Ramaphosa as 'The rainbow nation's [South Africa] best bet' will come back to haunt them.

"You clearly have no idea how the patronage network (that is the ANC) functions. This article will come back to haunt you," she tweeted on Thursday.

The Economist is of the view that Ramaphosa faces a daunting task if the ANC wins the 2019 national and provincial elections however hailed him for bringing "the country back from the brink" even though "it is still teetering".

"South Africa is the most industrialised economy in Africa, the continent's business hub and its most influential actor on the global stage. Yet just as important is its symbolism. If it were to overcome its history of repression and racism, that would offer hope to all countries, in Africa and beyond," the publication noted in its special report on Thursday.

In addition, Time Magazine named him among its 100 most influential people for 2019 last week.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa joins Caster on Time100 'most influential' list

Listed in the "leader" category, he keeps company with Imran Khan, US president Donald Trump and Catholic Pope Francis.

In a biography, Vivienne Walt wrote that Ramaphosa was "raised in the township of Soweto, [and] he honed his political skills helping his country navigate its way out of apartheid".

With just under two weeks left until South Africans cast their vote, Time described Ramaphosa as the "the chance to end corruption and grow the stalled economy" in South Africa which could be his "toughest battle yet".

Read more on:    helen zille  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We would rather be in opposition benches than go into coalitions, says ANC Gauteng

2019-04-27 12:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Strike three: R180k jackpot to tonight's Daily Lotto players 2019-04-26 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 