'This could have been avoided' - Zondo halts Lebeya's testimony after questioning the nature of his evidence

The
testimony of Hawks boss Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya at the state capture
inquiry has been halted, after questions were raised about whether his evidence
falls under the commission's terms of reference.
Lebeya
was expected to testify about alleged ill-treatment and sidelining in the South
African Police Service (SAPS).
But
commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is concerned about
whether the commission's legal team applied their minds to the content of his
statement and whether the evidence was part of the terms of reference of the
commission.
"If
one reads that what is in his statement is true, he was treated very badly and
sidelined in various ways in the SAPS, but what seems to be lacking is a clear
connection with the ill treatment or being sidelined with the terms of
reference of the commission.
"The
way that he was treated, does it fall in the terms of reference? Was it
corruption, was it fraud, was it state capture? Not everything that is wrong
falls into the terms of reference," he said to evidence leader, advocate
Susan Wentzel, on Thursday.
Zondo
asked Wentzel whether investigators had done their homework.
"Is
it not premature to hear his evidence? Has there been proper investigation of
the issues that are dealt with in this statement, as this investigation might
actually bring about things that will connect what was done to him properly
within the terms of reference of the commission?
"There
are a number of things that could be asked," Zondo added.
Wentzel
indicated that while further investigations were not carried out, she consulted
with the witness on Thursday morning and raised this concern.
Zondo not pleased
She
accepted that more investigation could have been done.
Zondo,
who was not pleased with the turn of events, urged the legal team to do the
necessary homework before setting aside a day for the evidence to be heard.
"If
someone applied their mind to this statement, this could have been avoided. We
are now going to lose a day and every hour counts. This type of homework must
be done before," he told the evidence leader.
The
evidence of Lebeya was halted for further investigation.
This
is the commission's second blunder this year.
On
Wednesday, controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday claimed he had been
prejudiced after the commission sent him the wrong annexures.
The
documents intended for him, were erroneously sent to his mother, News24
previously reported.
Panday
was implicated in the evidence of retired colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg
regarding the alleged capture of law enforcement agencies.
READ: Controversial
Durban businessman Thoshan Panday tells Zondo commission he feels 'prejudiced'
after annexure mix-up
The
commission continues on Monday.