 

'This is a victory that should be cherished': Wits student protest called off

2019-02-07 22:11

Alex Mitchley and Sesona Ngqakamba

Student gathering outside Great Hall at Wits. (Supplied)

The student protest at University of the Witwatersrand has been called off after an agreement was reached between the student representative council and management.

According to a statement by the Wits SRC, an agreement was finally reached on Thursday evening which held the interests of all students at heart.

The SRC said that the university had now agreed to open the Hardship Fund to all students who meet the readmission criteria, as it would no longer hold a 50% academic threshold.

READ: Wits closes entrances as student injured in UJ, Wits protests

An additional 60 beds had also been added to the Hardship Fund's accommodation allocation and more beds were being negotiated with South Point, the SRC said.

"These victories are not gifts, students sacrificed and fought hard for them. This is a victory that should be cherished, as we fought in the rain, ran through the mud, were brutalised by private security and had our frustrations ignored by management," the Wits SRC statement read.

"It is, of course, still a compromise, but we would like to fairly accept this as a point to settle and consolidate our victories."

The SRC added that this was not the ultimate goal, and that their battle for free education was not yet over.

ALSO READ: Wits management investigating scuffle between protesters, private security

News24 earlier reported that there were still hundreds of students protesting outside the Great Hall on the main campus at Wits on Thursday.

The SRC shut down all operations at the institution on Wednesday when demonstrators disrupted classes and teaching.

There was an anxious moment when students tried to force their way inside the hall, as it started to rain, and they were confronted by private security guards.

When the guards blocked the crowds from entering, several protesters threw stones at them, which led to security calling for back-up from police who were nearby.

When police intervened the protesters dispersed, but gathered again later.

wits university  |  university protests
