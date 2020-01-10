'This is home' - Limpopo authorities probe origin of video featuring teen murder accused behind bars

A video clip taken inside what looks like a prison cell, featuring a teen accused of the murder of matric pupil Thoriso Noko Kgomo, is under investigation.

Police are trying to establish the origin of the clip and how the person who recorded it was allowed to do so in a detention facility.

The teen, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of Kgomo, a North Academy School pupil in Polokwane, who was attacked and stabbed in Seshego Zone 3 at around 02:00 last Thursday.

In one of two clips, the teen can be heard saying: "Round two. I have been arrested again ... It's tough. I see you think life is easy. I will be fine."

In another short clip, he showcases the cell, bed and toilet.

"We are relaxed here. Doing what people don't do. This is home."

The police and youth care centre where he was held following his arrest have denied that the video clips were taken inside their facilities.

Limpopo Department of Social Development spokesperson Witness Tiva said they were aware of the video. However, it was not taken inside their facility.

Tiva said before the boy was taken to their facility, he was held in a holding cell.

"As the department, we have seen [the video] circulating. It was not taken at our Polokwane Youth Care Centre because if you check the security features in that room, they are not ours," Tiva said.

He added that minors at the centre wore uniform.

Tiva also said the boy was held at the facility on January 7 and by then , the video was already in circulation.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said an internal investigation was under way.

"We are investigating where this could have taken place. Obviously not inside a police cell. Our policy in terms of inmates is that once a person is arrested, we search and confiscate all their belongings," Mojapelo said.

The teen was out on bail in a case in which he is accused of the rape of a 14-year-old girl, Mojapelo said.

He is scheduled to appear in court for the rape on February 27 and is back in court for the murder on January 30.