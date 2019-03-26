'This matter was resolved' - ANC on state security minister, Magashule dispute

The ANC says the matter between State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has been resolved after the two met following accusations that Magashule tampered with the party's national and provincial lists for candidates the party wants to send to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

"The secretary general met with the minister and this matter was resolved. It's no longer news," ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said.

Legoete added that Letsatsi-Duba's accusations against Magashule were "baseless".

Mistake

He said that during the meeting, the state security minister told Magashule that she was not the originator of the accusations, but that her mistake "was to spread" the information.

"She knows that she acted irresponsibly. As a state security minister forwarding anything she spreads on social media that has character of misinformation can be very irresponsible."

READ: MKMVA enters the fray, lambastes Letsatsi-Duba for attacking Magashule

Letsatsi-Duba allegedly told Luthuli House that she had no idea the message she posted on social media accusing Magashule of tampering with party lists would go viral, Legoete said.

"It was understood yesterday by the leadership that this matter should be put to bed. The minister and the SG (secretary general) smoked a peace pipe."

City Press reported that Letsatsi-Duba reported her allegations to the top six. Legoete denied this, saying the only meeting that took place was between the minister and Magashule.

"Immediately after this story gained traction, the head office wanted to meet her. Luthuli House was under threat out of the misinformation that she purported."

Tampering

News24 previously reported that there were photos of Magashule circulating on social media with Legoete and several other individuals appearing to be scrutinising documents, which some claimed were the party's candidate lists. The setting of the pictures led to much confusion and speculation on the location of the gathering. Letsatsi-Duba then allegedly accused Magashule on social media of tampering with the lists.

Magashule explained that he was tasked in his capacity as the secretary general with submitting the lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Lambasting Letsatsi-Duba for making the accusations, Magashule said had she called, he would have given her the full facts.

Nothing untoward

In a statement the secretary general issued last week, he said he was in the offices of the IEC, and was requested to check the electronic version sent earlier against a printout of the list he had brought along with him.

READ: Magashule hits out at reckless Letsatsi Duba over election list tampering claim

"The photo being distributed on social media was taken by a staff member of the IEC, and the lady in the pink shirt in the same photo is an IEC official.

"Comrade Letsatsi-Duba runs an important ministry. We welcome the president's initiatives to restructure the intelligence services and to ensure that the intelligence services are not used for personal political gains. Unfortunately, her behaviour shows recklessness and political factionalism, which contradicts the initiatives of President (Cyril) Ramaphosa," he said.