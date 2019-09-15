'This premature death has robbed the country' - Gwede Mantashe on deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa

Mineral Resources
and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says that the untimely passing of deputy minister
Bavelile Hlongwa has "robbed the country" of energy in the future.
"When
she was appointed deputy minister I told everyone I want to work with her
because she is silly, because I am equally silly.
"Our
combination was going to break mountains and I think this premature death has
robbed the country of energy in the future," he said outside the Hlongwa
family home in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Hlongwa – who
was appointed deputy minister of mineral resources and energy in May 2019 – died
in a car crash on the N1 from Polokwane on Friday.
Prior to her
appointment in Cabinet, Hlongwa was the executive deputy chairperson of the
National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).
News24 previously reported that the accident, which claimed the life of Hlongwa, together with three other people, happened on the N1 at Maubane Bridge at Carousel Plaza, Hammanskraal.
Hlongwa had
"stopped to assist a motorist whose vehicle had overturned on the N1 at
Maubane … the deputy minister, her security detail, emergency medical services
personnel and Bakwena security group personnel were in the process of assisting
the motorist when a flatbed truck crashed into the scene," Minister of
Transport Fikile Mbalula said in a statement on Saturday.
Several
people were left injured.
Mantashe further added that Hlongwa will be greatly missed as she had a "brilliant, complementary" character.
"She
was an activist of the ANC. Bavelile is brilliant, two she is very energetic,
three if she is committed to a cause, she does not change."
Speaking on
their relationship as colleagues, Mantashe said where it was commonly known
that ministers and their deputies often "competed" within their
ministry, the two of them, complemented each other.
"Bavelile
was not competing; she was complementary, hard, strong. I will miss that
complementary character because once you are complementing one another, you are
a team. Once you are a team, you are stronger and I am going to miss that a
great deal," he explained.