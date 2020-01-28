This too shall pass: Stevens Mokgalapa on DA disciplinary action

Embattled Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa says he is more than ready to face a disciplinary hearing brought against him by his party, the DA.



Mokgalapa has been on suspension since November following the release of an audio recording of him and former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge engaging in an alleged sex act at the municipality's Hatfield offices.

Over the weekend, the DA's federal executive received a report into the incident from its federal legal commission recommending that he be hauled before a disciplinary hearing over remarks made during the recording regarding government officials, his predecessor, Solly Msimanga, whom he described as stupid, and the City's speaker, Katlego Mathebe.

"I have been informed and I will participate in it. I won't go into the merits of the matter as it is an internal process, but I have always said I would be willing to go through with it," Mokgalapa told News24 a day after federal executive took the decision.

While he was reluctant to discuss how he expected the process to unfold along with possible outcomes, he said he was not trying to make presumptions.

"I am not going to prejudge an internal process, leaving it there… This one shall pass too."

The Mokgalapa scandal has bolstered the ANC's attempts in the municipality to remove the DA from its controlling seat, which was secured through a coalition government and the assistance of the EFF.

The red berets have also since vowed to vote against the DA as they had done in Johannesburg, a move which saw the party lose control of South Africa's economic hub.

Numerous attempts for a motion of no confidence and to remove the DA leadership have failed over recent months, with one sitting finding its way onto the court roll.

The Gauteng government has also attempted to intervene on numerous occasions, with Housing MEC Lebogang Maile recently suspending the speaker of council, only to rescind his decision on Monday.

An embattled Mokgalapa refused to speak about the personal impact of being in the eye of the storm that has had an impact on the City's functioning that could cost the DA its control of the municipality.

"This is part of politics, it comes with the package and as a politician you take it as it is," he said. "You adapt or die."