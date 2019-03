A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for the gruesome murder of Thoriso Themane, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

This brings the total number of detained suspects to ten.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the teenager was arrested on Friday after he was brought to Polokwane police station by his parents.

"The teenager is a scholar at the local agricultural school and a resident in the vicinity where the crime was committed," Mojapelo said.

He was expected to appear in the Polokwane Children's Court on Monday.

A video of bloody Thoriso being carried by a group of people had been circulating on social media since February and with it, came backlash and condemning comments on the alleged gangsterism involving teenagers.

Those arrested include pupils from Capricorn High School in Polokwane.

READ: Nine suspects arrested in connection with Thoriso Themane's murder to appear in court

One of the 7 arrested teens is the son of a retired police officer.

The three other suspects are aged 36.

Themane, 27, was allegedly viciously attacked by the group, and later succumbed to his injuries.

Themane, who played drums in a music band, was travelling from a rehearsal session when he was confronted the group.

He was buried two weeks ago in Polokwane at a funeral service attended by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.