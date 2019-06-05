 

Thousands in need get free meals on Eid

2019-06-05 16:35

Ethan Van Diemen

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde lends a helping hand. (Image via Twitter)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde lends a helping hand. (Image via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The holy month of Ramadaan reminds and reinforces the values of self-sacrifice, kindness and charity for many in South Africa, and Muslims in particular.

It is in this spirit that every year, after the end of the month of fasting, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and individuals in the larger Muslim community help the poor and needy on Eid.

The South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) this week accelerated what they refer to as Operation Fitrah. The main objective of the operation is to ensure that every Muslim is free of want on the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

SANZAF's Bridgetown and Mitchells Plain offices were buzzing with activity, as marquees were set up and truckloads of groceries delivered.

These groceries were packed into hampers and distributed to 23 000 families in need across the Western Cape before the end of Ramadaan. The hampers included fresh produce, as well as canned goods.

At a national level, SANZAF aims to replicate this effort and bring joy and a hearty meal to 26 000 families on the day of Eid as part of Operation Fitrah.

Another annual event of note is a mass cooking effort, held by the NGO Nakhlistan. For the last 35 years, the organisation has had 300 volunteers get together and cook food for thousands of people all over the Western Cape.

The event this year was attended by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Nakhlistan has its origins in 1984, when Shukoor Mowzer and two friends realised that some of their community members in Athlone, Cape Town, did not have food for Eid celebrations. They decided to cook two pots of food, using donations from family and friends.

Three-and-a-half decades later, Nakhlistan have cooked up 169 pots of akhni, each with a capacity of 130 litres, to feed more than 85 000 of the less fortunate in the province.


Read more on:    cape town  |  good news  |  religion
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alexandra police force is far too small, inquiry hears

2019-06-05 16:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double winners in Tuesday's draw 2019-06-04 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 