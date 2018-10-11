 

Thousands of people need toilets, taps and electricity in Khayelitsha

2018-10-11 07:16

Vincent Lali

About 100 shack dwellers marched to the Civic Centre in Cape Town on Tuesday to demand that the City provide basic services in New Monwabisi Park, Khayelitsha. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

About 100 shack dwellers marched to the Civic Centre in Cape Town on Tuesday to demand that the City provide basic services in New Monwabisi Park, Khayelitsha. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

About 100 shack dwellers marched to the Civic Centre in Cape Town this week to demand that the City of Cape Town provide basic services in New Monwabisi Park, Khayelitsha.

Community leader Masithini Mnqayi said the shack dwellers wanted flush toilets, additional water taps and electricity in the informal settlement, GroundUp reported.

"We want services that the City should have given us shortly after June last year, when we occupied the land. The right to basic services is enshrined in our Constitution, but the City violates it," he said.

Mnqayi said that without sanitation, women and children had to relieve themselves in the bush, where they were "easy prey for thugs who rob them". He said that without electricity, people used candles. Shack fires had already broken out three times.

Community leader Zimasa Mandla said that the City had installed about 20 taps in New Monwabisi Park, but there were now thousands of shack dwellers. Women still had to walk long distances to fetch water. She said they needed about 400 additional taps.

Mandla read out a memorandum of demands and councillors Xanthea Limberg and Anda Ntsodo received it.

SEE: The worst toilets in Khayelitsha?

Flies buzz around and an overwhelming stench comes from the toilet block in K2 informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, reports GroundUp. "These are the worst toilets in this ward. The City doesn't clean them," says Zanethemba Mthimkhulu, who works as a street cleaner.

She said the City had dragged the shack dwellers to court for occupying land which had been "vacant for decades" and that it had "tried every technique and excuse in the law book to evict us from that land, even though they do not have a relocation plan or site".

Mandla added that City law enforcement officials continued to tear down shacks and used "racist language while destroying our homes". A complaint against the officials had been laid with the Human Rights Commission.

The protesters gave the City seven working days to respond to their demands.

Limberg said the City was committed to providing basic services in the informal settlement and to working with its leaders.

"We will meet at the negotiating table and deal with your demands," said Ntsodo.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Friend of slain Hannah Cornelius expected to continue testimony about their ordeal

2018-10-11 07:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Pedestrian mowed down by taxi driving in the wrong lane
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 10 2018-10-10 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 