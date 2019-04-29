Thousands of protesters expected in Tshwane on Monday morning

Various organisations plan to shut down the Tshwane CBD on Monday morning, Pretoria News reported, while Twitter users indicated that roads around areas such as Soshanguve have been blocked by protesters.

According to eNCA, thousands of Tshwane residents are gearing up for a shutdown in the area.

Organiser Jomo Rapholo, part of the Inwoners Baaghi Civic Movement, told Pretoria News they had garnered support from almost all the local taxi associations, bus commuters, workers unions and residents from all the townships across the metro.

"We have made a lot of inroads and everyone seems to be on board. We are expecting 13 000 people to occupy the streets of the CBD en route to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum," he reportedly said.

According to the report, protesters are expected to gather at the Old Putco depot in Marabastad from 09:00. The march to the Union Buildings to hand over the memorandum will start at 10:00.

Protesters are reportedly unhappy about crime, service delivery and power outages, as well as a lack of accessible healtcare. The marchers will also be urging the government to subsidise taxis.

Earlier this month, protesters took to the streets in the City of Tshwane as part of a shutdown, News24 reported.



Traffic was brought to a standstill in some areas, while roads in Hammanskraal were empty as protesters block access with burning rubble and rocks.

The shutdown was intended to protest against corruption in the metro municipality, poor service delivery and job losses.



It further demands that the "DA/EFF administration must go immediately".



A caller into a Gauteng radio station described the situation in Mokopane and Soshanguve as "chaos".

Tshwane metro police spokesperson (TMPD) Isaac Mahamba told eNCA the protests were being monitored.

Mahamba reportedly said a number of people were arrested after attempting to burn some tyres.



Mahamba told eNCA the march has not been authorised by the TMPD and the organisers have not confirmed who will receive the memorandum they propose to hand over.

This is a developing story.