 

'Threatened' Zuma still gets state protection - justice dept

2019-07-16 17:09

Jan Gerber

Former president Jacob Zuma testifies at the Commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk 24)

Former president Jacob Zuma testifies at the Commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk 24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma – who claims that death threats have been made against him and his children since his first appearance before the Zondo commission on Monday – still receives the protection services afforded all former heads of state.

When quizzed about whether Zuma would receive protection while a witness at the commission, at a press briefing following the budget vote debate for the Department of Justice on Tuesday, Director-General Vusi Madonsela said Zuma still received protection from the state, albeit not on the same scale as when he was head of state. 

"But certainly, he is not left to his own devices," Madonsela said.

He said there was witness protection available for any witness before the commission who felt they were threatened.

On Monday, the former president regaled the commission with a story about a grand conspiracy, involving three intelligence agencies, to get rid of him since 1990. They even sent suicide bombers after him, he said.

On Tuesday morning, Zuma started his continuing testimony by informing inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that his PA had received a phone call on Monday between 19:00 and 20:00.

"This person said, 'you must tell Zuma we are going to kill him, and we are going to kill his children and the people around him'," Zuma said.

He said this followed threats made against his senior counsel, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, a week or so ago.

Zondo said the threats were "totally" unacceptable.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  zondo commission of inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

OBIT: Marc Batchelor - Legend who was loved, rogue who was despised

2019-07-16 16:41

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players 2019-07-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 