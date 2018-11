What To Read Next

Graffiti on the front door of the farmhouse in Porterville. (Supplied)

About six weeks before a violent farm attack in Porterville, graffiti containing threatening phrases was spray-painted on the front door of the farmhouse, Netwerk24 reported.

"Kill the boer", "Viva Juju" and "Viva EFF" were reportedly painted in big red letters.

News24 earlier reported that a 50-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife were attacked in their Western Cape house on Sunday night.

Police are investigating cases of attempted murder and sexual assault.

"According to information, three unknown men entered the victims' home and assaulted both of them (husband and wife)," Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement on Monday.

Both were transported to a medical facility for treatment, he said.

AfriForum's head of community safety Ian Cameron tweeted on Sunday: "They poured petrol over the male victim to burn him, but he managed to activate a panic button after which the attackers fled on foot."

The woman told Netwerk24 that she had been living in fear since discovering the graffiti in October.

She reportedly also said she was still haunted by the "cruelty in their voices" and "hate in their eyes".

The EFF did not condone any form of violence, provincial spokesperson Nosipho Makamba told Netwerk24.

No one has been apprehended yet, Van Wyk said.

