Three arrested at Limpopo border post with illicit goods worth more than R14m

Three people were arrested on Tuesday night after being found transporting illicit creams and cigarettes worth R14.5m, police say.

Officers intercepted two trucks at around 21:50 at the Groblersbrug border post.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the two trucks approached the border post from Botswana and, as a routine after crossing into South Africa, they were sent to search bay.

Among the products found during the search were 521 boxes containing various skin lightening creams valued at more R13m and 30 cartoons of Pacific Blue Cigarettes valued at more than R40 00.

The suspects, aged between 39 and 47, are expected to appear in Phalala Magistrate's Court soon.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the work done by the officers, saying their vigilance had "clearly ensured that these illicit goods did not find their way into the South African markets".