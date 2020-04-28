Three arrested for Cape Town meat truck hijacking

Police nabbed three people for allegedly trying to hold up a meat truck. (Supplied)

Three people have been arrested after a meat delivery truck was hijacked and looted in Cape Town on Tuesday.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the vehicle was hit by three gunmen at about 09:20 while while at a traffic light on Govan Mbeki Road. The driver and two passengers were doing meat deliveries in Gugulethu.

"The suspects demanded the keys and instructed the occupants to sit in the back seat of the truck. They drove the truck into Ramaphosa informal settlement," Rwexana said.

"The driver and passengers were dropped off and held at gunpoint while the suspects drove further into the informal settlement. A few minutes later, one suspect came and told the victims to take the truck and leave the area."

On their way, the driver stopped a police vehicle and reported the crime.

"While inspecting the truck, police found one suspect inside the truck. The 29-year-old man was arrested."

Charged

He was charged with possession of a hijacked vehicle.

Officers searched the area and found two suspects, aged 23 and 42, in possession of meat.

They were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

All three suspects are expected in the Athlone Magistrate's Court later this week.