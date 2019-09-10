 

Three arrested in connection with murder of Cape Town cop

2019-09-10 13:59

Kamva Somdyala

Holding cells. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members have arrested three men in connection with the murder and attempted murder of two Mfuleni police officers. 

The 52-year-old warrant officer and 29-year-old constable were on patrol at about 22:00 on Sunday when they were shot by someone they confronted in Diepwater, Wesbank, national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Monday.

The warrant officer died in hospital while his colleague, who took a bullet in the neck, was still in hospital.

Police made a breakthrough on Monday afternoon, when members of the flying squad arrested a 25-year-old man "who was being sought on a double murder which took place in the Mfuleni area recently", Naidoo said on Tuesday.

According to Naidoo, the man was accompanied by two other suspects at the time of his arrest.

The two initially evaded arrest.

"In further pursuit of the suspects, AGU members managed to track them both last night and arrested them," said Naidoo. 

The case has been taken over by the the Hawks.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 31, are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, together with the 25-year-old who is in police custody for the unrelated double murder. 

