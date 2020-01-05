Three arrested while transporting illegal weapons from KZN to Gauteng

Three
people who were transporting illegal weapons across provinces have been
arrested at the De Hoek Plaza toll gate, police said on Sunday.
Police
received information about "firearms and ammunition that were in transit
from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng", police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo
Peters said in a statement.
On Saturday
afternoon, "police spotted and intercepted the suspects' vehicle near the
De Hoek Plaza toll gate on the N3 and police found in the vehicle three
firearms in a box with a lot of ammunition".
The three
people were arrested and the weapons and ammunition seized. They will appear in
court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Gauteng
provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela called on anyone
who owned an illegal, unlicensed or unwanted firearm and ammunition to hand it
in at a police station before May, as there is currently an amnesty period for
doing so.
- Compiled by Mirah Langer