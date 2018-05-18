Three bodies, bound in the same way discovered in an open field in Kagiso

Three bodies, all with their hands bound behind their backs with a leather belt and found lying on their stomachs, have been discovered throughout the week in the same open field in Kagiso, on the West Rand police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said the third body was discovered in an open field on Friday afternoon just days after the second and first body were found in the same field, just 3km apart.

"The first body was recovered on Tuesday between Azaadville Gardens and Azaadville after a passerby had informed police," said Sibiya.

"The deceased's hands were bound behind with a leather belt and was lying on his stomach. No visible injuries were noticed but some scratch marks to his neck."

The second body was found in the same open field next to a recycling house.

His hands were also bound behind his back with a leather belt, but police discovered that his left ear was missing as well as an open wound to his lower jaw. He was also found lying on his stomach.

"The third deceased's body was found next to Chief Mogale with its hands also bound to the back with a leather belt. He was wearing black jeans and a white shirt with blue, red and purple stripes. Pink sunglasses and a grey track top were found next to the body."

All three bodies were found in a 9km radius of each other in the same open stretch of field.

The victims were between 25 and 30 years of age, said Sibiya.

He said that the causes of death were still unknown and that police are awaiting the post-mortem results.

"Kagiso Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with information that can assist in bringing the perpetrators to book."

For anyone with information kindly call Kagiso SAPS on 011 696 9059/ 9065/ 9110 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. You can remain anonymous.



