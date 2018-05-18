 

Three bodies, bound in the same way discovered in an open field in Kagiso

2018-05-18 20:04

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three bodies, all with their hands bound behind their backs with a leather belt and found lying on their stomachs, have been discovered throughout the week in the same open field in Kagiso, on the West Rand police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said the third body was discovered in an open field on Friday afternoon just days after the second and first body were found in the same field, just 3km apart.

"The first body was recovered on Tuesday between Azaadville Gardens and Azaadville after a passerby had informed police," said Sibiya.

"The deceased's hands were bound behind with a leather belt and was lying on his stomach. No visible injuries were noticed but some scratch marks to his neck."

The second body was found in the same open field next to a recycling house.

His hands were also bound behind his back with a leather belt, but police discovered that his left ear was missing as well as an open wound to his lower jaw. He was also found lying on his stomach.

"The third deceased's body was found next to Chief Mogale with its hands also bound to the back with a leather belt. He was wearing black jeans and a white shirt with blue, red and purple stripes. Pink sunglasses and a grey track top were found next to the body."

All three bodies were found in a 9km radius of each other in the same open stretch of field.

The victims were between 25 and 30 years of age, said Sibiya.

He said that the causes of death were still unknown and that police are awaiting the post-mortem results.

"Kagiso Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with information that can assist in bringing the perpetrators to book."

For anyone with information kindly call Kagiso SAPS on 011 696 9059/ 9065/ 9110 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.  You can remain anonymous.


Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Infighting within Samwu leads to its medical aid board being placed under curatorship

2018-05-18 19:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 