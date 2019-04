Four bodies have been found in Hout Bay on Monday morning.

Netwerk24 reported that four people have been shot dead, and provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that two taxi passengers have been injured.

Local councillor Rob Quintas earlier confirmed to News24 that three bodies had been found on a sports field.

Police and the City of Cape Town's metro police are on the scene in the area.

While the circumstances of the deaths are still unclear, Quintas says it's believed they could be linked to an ongoing taxi industry battle.

Last week, one man - believed to be a taxi driver - was shot dead in the area.

Eight people were arrested following the incident, Eyewitness News reported.

Quintas says while traffic through the area is slow, no roads have been blockaded this morning.

He says Western Cape authorities suspended the operating licences of two taxi associations who are fighting over control of routes through Hout Bay.