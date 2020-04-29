Three Cape Town homes damaged in blaze, elderly woman left with nothing

Three homes were affected by a blaze in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town on Tuesday night, which left an elderly woman with nothing after the fire gutted her house.



"It could not have come at a worse time," local ward councillor Angus McKenzie said. "I am appealing to each and every one to do everything they possibly can to help these families rebuild."

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said an emergency call was received at about 21:00 on Tuesday of a dwelling alight in Taaibos Road.

"The swift response of fire crews from Epping managed to contain the fire quickly," he said.

One house sustained extensive damage while the adjacent homes were not as badly affected.

The home of an elderly Bonteheuwel woman was completely gutted in the fire. (Photo Supplied: Angus McKenzie) The fire was extinguished at 22:20.



No injuries were reported and all occupants were accounted for, Carelse said.

Three homes were affected by a blaze in Bonteheuwel on Tuesday night. (Photo Supplied: Angus McKenzie)

McKenzie said the gutted property was home to an elderly Muslim woman, who lived alone.

Saturday marked the start of the holy month of Ramadaan.

She, as well as her neighbours in the two adjacent properties, are living with friends and family after the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.



