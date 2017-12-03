 

Three Cape Town households exceed 1 000 litres of water per day

2017-12-03 22:52
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - While Capetonians have been urged to reduce their water usage to below 87 litres per person daily, three households on average, exceeded 1 000 litres per day.

This was revealed by City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Sunday, who said the properties - two in Pinelands and another in Thornton - were singled out for the installation of water management devices.  

"The water usage of these households over the past six months ranged between 19 000 and 48 000 litres per month. This means that, on average, the daily consumption of these households often exceeded 1 000 litres per day."

READ: Capetonians failing to stick to water consumption targets

De Lille said many high water users maintain a stubborn attitude and have prevented City staff and contractors from accessing their properties to install these meters.

"At times, they have even become aggressive and law enforcement staff had to accompany officials to install the water meters. The City’s teams have visited these properties twice already. This is a waste of City resources and residents have no standing to prevent the City from accessing its infrastructure."

City staff were given the power in July to install water management devices on premises where the water usage was unjustifiably excessive with respect to the restriction level.

The directive stated that in the event of non-compliance with Level 4b restrictions and the target of 87 litres per person per day, the City will, in terms of Section 36(4) of the by-law, at its discretion, install water management devices at premises where non-compliance is occurring.

De Lille said the City has taken actions to install water management devices at 18 597 high consumption households across the city so far where contraventions have occurred.

Requesting a quota extension

Properties where consumption above 350 litres per day is justified can make representation to the City to request a quota extension by submitting an affidavit with the names and identity numbers of people residing on a property.

De Lille said the residents of Pinelands and Thornton properties have no outstanding queries on their water accounts and have not requested a quota increase from the City.

"We cannot allow some people to continue abusing water while we are in the midst of an unprecedented drought," she said.

"This kind of behaviour is pushing Cape Town closer to Day Zero."

The date set for Cape Town’s dams to run dry is May 20, 2018,  De Lille said last week, adding that only 36% of Capetonians used less than 87 litres of water per day, compared to 44% the previous week.

Read more on:    patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  drought  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Soccer club administrator caught clocking 175km/h

2017-12-03 20:37

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
320 000 HIV/AIDS cases in SA are children under 14 - UNAIDS report
 

The complete guide to shaving your private parts

As more and more men begin experimenting with their public vegetation, we've created a great guide for you.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Men receive more emotional satisfaction from their bromances
WATCH: Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' sexy World Swimsuit shoot
Avengers, Pacific Rim and all the great action movies coming out in 2018
So there's a guy doing naked handstands around the world.... because why not!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 21:18 PM
Road name: Broadway Boulevard

Cape Town 20:59 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday 02 December 2017-12-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 