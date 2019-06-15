Three children among 6 dead in horrific Mpumalanga crash

Six people were killed in a horror crash near Verena. (Supplied)

A horrific crash claimed the lives of six people in Mpumalanga, with three children aged between two and 13 among the casualties.

The head-on collision occurred on the R544 near Verena on Friday night.

The two vehicles - a Volkswagen and Mercedes - crashed between Emalahleni and Verena at around 20:00, spokesperson for Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison Moeti Mmusi said.

Five occupants in the Volkswagen, all from the same family, died.

They were believed to have been travelling home from KwaMhlanga to Emalahleni after visiting family.

One passenger in the Mercedes was killed. Three others are in a serious condition in hospital.

“At the moment the cause of the collision has not yet been established. The Safety Engineering unit in the department along with Road Traffic Management Corporation and the police will investigate the incident,” Mmusi said.

MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Gabisile Shabalala said she was saddened that one family lost five of its members.

She lamented that roads have become more dangerous to travel on especially at night, urging motorists to be more vigilant.

