Three children among six dead in horror Eastern Cape crash

Six people, including three children, have been killed and two other people left injured in an accident on the N2 between Grahamstown and Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

"The vehicle, a silver sedan with a trailer, appears to have lost control on a sharp turn," said Captain Mali Govender.

Three children, and three men were killed. Two women, one in critical condition, were taken to hospital.

Govender said a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

"The cause of the accident is not known and will form part of the investigation. Specialists experts are still at the disaster scene."

Grahamstown Cluster Commander Brigadier David Kanuka extended condolences to the family and pledged support to them following the horror crash.