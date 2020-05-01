Three days of national mourning for 'brave and patriotic' Denis Goldberg, says Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 10: Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg, two of the three surviving defendants in the Rivonia Trial, on June 10, 2014 at Liliesleaf farm outisde Johannesburg, South Africa. To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the guilty verdict a limited number of Rivonia Ten Gold medallions, signed by the two men, were auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Liliesleaf trust and the South African Gold Coin Exchange bursary scheme. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Sizwe Ndingane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared three days of national mourning for struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg who died on Thursday.

He was 87.

"In terms of this declaration, the National Flag is to fly at half-mast at every station in the country from today, Friday, 1 May 2020, to Monday, 4 May 2020, as a mark of respect and in observance of days of national mourning for Mr Goldberg," the Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

READ: 'His compassion shone like a candle' - Ramaphosa, Tutu bid farewell to patriot Denis Goldberg

Ramaphosa once again expressed his condolences over Goldberg's death.

"At this time, we cannot say our goodbyes in person and in our numbers. May the silent prayers and gratitude of the people of South Africa carry his brave and patriotic soul to its final rest," he said.

Goldberg was one of 10 people who faced charges of treason in 1963 after a raid on Liliesleaf Farm. He was found guilty on charges, including conspiracy and sabotage, during the infamous Rivonia Trial held at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria from October 1963 to June 1964.

The only living Rivonia Trialist is now Andrew Mlangeni.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton