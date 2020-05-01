 

Three days of national mourning for 'brave and patriotic' Denis Goldberg, says Ramaphosa

2020-05-01 08:38
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 10: Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg, two of the three surviving defendants in the Rivonia Trial, on June 10, 2014 at Liliesleaf farm outisde Johannesburg, South Africa. To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the guilty verdict a limited number of Rivonia Ten Gold medallions, signed by the two men, were auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Liliesleaf trust and the South African Gold Coin Exchange bursary scheme. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Sizwe Ndingane)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 10: Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg, two of the three surviving defendants in the Rivonia Trial, on June 10, 2014 at Liliesleaf farm outisde Johannesburg, South Africa. To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the guilty verdict a limited number of Rivonia Ten Gold medallions, signed by the two men, were auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Liliesleaf trust and the South African Gold Coin Exchange bursary scheme. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Sizwe Ndingane)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared three days of national mourning for struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg who died on Thursday.

He was 87. 

"In terms of this declaration, the National Flag is to fly at half-mast at every station in the country from today, Friday, 1 May 2020, to Monday, 4 May 2020, as a mark of respect and in observance of days of national mourning for Mr Goldberg," the Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

READ: 'His compassion shone like a candle' - Ramaphosa, Tutu bid farewell to patriot Denis Goldberg

Ramaphosa once again expressed his condolences over Goldberg's death. 

"At this time, we cannot say our goodbyes in person and in our numbers. May the silent prayers and gratitude of the people of South Africa carry his brave and patriotic soul to its final rest," he said. 

Goldberg was one of 10 people who faced charges of treason in 1963 after a raid on Liliesleaf Farm. He was found guilty on charges, including conspiracy and sabotage, during the infamous Rivonia Trial held at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria from October 1963 to June 1964.

The only living Rivonia Trialist is now Andrew Mlangeni.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

Read more on:    denis goldberg  |  cyril ramaphosa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SACP 'lowers its red banner' in honour of struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg

2020-05-01 08:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Education update: Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande brief media
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:54 AM
Road name: MIST

Cape Town 04:32 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-30 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 