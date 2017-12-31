Three dead after KZN rains

Johannesburg - Three people have died in two separate incidents after they were swept away during severe rains in KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Sunday.

"Two friends were swept away in a raging river after heavy rainfall," said Captain Nqobile Gwala about the first incident.

She said the two men, aged 34 and 38, were attempting to cross the Mona River in the Ndwedwe village on Saturday night when they were overpowered by the waters.

In a separate incident, on Saturday night during the rains, a 40-year-old man was swept away while trying to cross the Umhlali River in the Upper Tongaat area.

The bodies of the three dead were recovered in search and rescue operations on Sunday.

Inquest dockets have been opened.

Extreme weather conditions on Saturday night, also saw two people from Lenasia in Johannesburg killed when trees fell on their bakkie during stormy weather.

In the Mthatha area in the Eastern Cape, two people were killed and 16 injured after being struck by lightning in three separate incidents.