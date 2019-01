Three people died when a care burst into flames following an accident in Germiston on Saturday night. According to Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, the collision, between a light motor vehicle and a heavy motor vehicle, occurred at about 10:30pm on Saturday night.

"Reports from the scene indicate a light motor vehicle and a heavy motor vehicle were involved in a collision resulting in the car bursting into flames on impact," he said.

Three people who were travelling in the car were killed and declared dead on the scene. One other passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital, Herbst said.