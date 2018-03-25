 

Three drown during Cape Town beach baptism

2018-03-25 18:06

Correspondent

Three men have drowned during a baptism ceremony at Monwabisi beach in Cape Town. (Supplied)

Three men have drowned during a baptism ceremony at Monwabisi beach in Cape Town. (Supplied)

Three men have drowned during a baptism ceremony at Monwabisi beach in Cape Town, the City said on Sunday.

"This morning there was a church that came to the beach and conducted a baptism ceremony," said City law enforcement inspector Wayne Dyason.

"Something went wrong when they were in the water," he explained. The incident took place shortly before 08:00.

Two of the men got into difficulty and a third then went in to try and assist.  All three drowned.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon, two bodies were recovered by Sunday afternoon. The SA police diving unit is still on the scene, searching for the other person.

Dyason said that the cause of the drowning was not known.

However, he noted: "The water at Monwabisi generally is very dangerous; you have undercurrents and rip tides."

He said that there were drowning during baptisms in the area.

